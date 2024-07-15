Govt continues to encourage EV usage, reduce carbon emissions - Loke

REMBAU: Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the government will continue to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) through various policies and proactive implementation by all parties, including the private sector.

He said this effort is crucial as it can help drive significant changes, particularly in reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, aligning with the nation’s goal of achieving net zero emissions.

“Currently, transportation is the second-largest contributor to CO2 emissions, accounting for up to 30 per cent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Therefore, we are striving to encourage the transition to EV usage within the transportation industry,” Loke told reporters after officiating the launch of Nestle Malaysia’s MILO EV trucks here today.

The event was also attended by Nestle Malaysia CEO Juan Aranols.

Loke said that in the government sector, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is moving towards the purchase of EV buses.

“In the future, all buses will be EVs, alongside various policies to encourage EV usage for private vehicles, such as full tax exemptions,” he said.

The minister noted that Nestle Malaysia’s green logistics effort using EV trucks for cross-border transportation will contribute to the nation’s goal of reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation solutions, in line with the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021-2030.

Loke said that the initiative, in collaboration with various parties including Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd, serves as an excellent example of how private sector leadership can accelerate Malaysia’s journey towards sustainability.

Therefore, he urged more companies to follow Nestle Malaysia’s lead in adopting responsible and innovative technologies to reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

Loke said that the ministry has also granted proof of concept (POC) approval to Nestle Malaysia for the use of different prime movers and trailers from different companies to transport MILO products to Singapore.

“Usually, lorries have two licences, one for the prime mover and one for the tank. Typically, the same company holds both licences (prime mover and tank). In this case, we will allow two different companies to provide this service so that Nestle can quickly initiate their agenda to transport goods via EV trucks and reduce costs.

“If any other company wants to undertake a similar joint effort, they can write a letter to the ministry for POC approval. We will streamline the regulations, but it will take time, so there will be an interim period. We want to encourage companies to use EVs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aranols said Nestle’s EV trucks will be transporting MILO tanks between the Chembong factory here and its Jurong factory in Singapore, with an average of 1,750 trips per year, covering a distance of about 280 kilometres per trip.

“This initiative can reduce carbon emissions by 1,000 tonnes per year. We also aim to acquire four additional EV trucks within the next six months, to transform this route into a 100 per cent green route,” he said.

Aranols added that the use of EV trucks also demonstrates the company’s continuous efforts to reduce their carbon footprint, alongside the biomass power plant operations at the factory here, which can reduce CO2 emissions by 14,000 tonnes per year.