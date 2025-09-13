Transport firms urged to register for subsidised petrol control system

PAPAR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has urged goods and public land transport companies to register for the Subsidised Petrol Control System starting Monday morning.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali stated that registration through the SKPS portal is essential for the transport sector to maintain access to RON95 petrol subsidies.

He explained that nine categories of public land transport vehicles qualify for registration including taxis, rental cars, school buses, hearses, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, shuttle buses, stage buses and minibuses.

For goods transport, twelve vehicle types are eligible such as panel vans, window vans, semi-panel vans, food catering lorries, food catering vans, rigid lorries for general cargo, Luton or box trucks, refrigerated vehicles, animal transport vehicles and agricultural product vehicles.

Eligibility requirements include Malaysian company registration, vehicle ownership, valid road tax and falling within the approved vehicle categories.

Armizan announced that subsidised RON95 purchases will be managed through fleet cards issued by selected oil companies to enhance distribution efficiency and reduce leakage risks.

The system design builds upon the successful implementation of the Subsidised Diesel Control System introduced last year.

Registered companies must promptly apply for fleet cards using the approval letter and vehicle list generated from the SKPS system.

All transport companies should register immediately to ensure continuous subsidy benefits once the targeted RON95 implementation date is announced.

Over 300,000 vehicles participated in the SKDS program in Peninsular Malaysia while SKPS is expected to involve more than 100,000 vehicles across both sectors.

Armizan encouraged oil companies to develop digital fleet cards through mobile applications for easier subsidy access.

The Ministry of Finance will announce the implementation details for targeted RON95 subsidies for private individual vehicles by the end of September. – Bernama