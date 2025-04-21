Two siblings killed in motorcycle-MPV collision

JOHOR BAHRU: A teenager and his older sister were killed in a collision involving their motorcycle and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at the Simpang Empat Felda Ulu Tebrau traffic lights junction in Ulu Tiram here yesterday.

Seri Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the accident occurred at about 9.50 pm when the victims, a 15-year-old male rider and his 20-year-old sister, were travelling from Jalan Ledang towards Felda Ulu Tebrau.

He said that upon reaching the location, the Honda motorcycle rider is believed to have turned right despite the red traffic light.

“At the same time, a Toyota Estima driven by a 40-year-old man, who had the green light and was going straight, was unable to avoid the motorcycle and collided with its right side, causing the rider and pillion rider to be flung into the opposite lane.

“Both victims suffered serious head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said the motorcycle rider did not possess a driving licence and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We would also like to remind the public to always comply with traffic laws and regulations, and to be courteous and obey traffic signals at all times.

“Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident may contact police at 07-3864222 to assist in the investigation,“ he added.