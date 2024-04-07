WWII nurse Sybil Kathigasu to be cannonised as Malaysia’s first Saint?

PETALING JAYA: The Catholic bishop of Penang, Cardinal Sebastian Francis, has now started a cause for the beatification and canonisation of civilian hero Sybil Kathigasu.

In a post published on the Diocese of Penang Facebook page, Francis said that he has consulted and received the blessings of Archbishop of Kuala Lumpur Julian Leow on the matter, and had appointed Father Eugene Benedict to aid the initial process.

“We will do well to revisit her life and works to find inspiration for our times. I wish that efforts be made to gather, compile, study, reflect and make available her life and work as a testimony to us.

“I hope to advance her cause for beatification and canonisation by God’s Grace,” he said.

Kathigasu was a nurse who in Papan, Perak endured severe torture for providing medical care, shelter, and intelligence to anti-Japanese forces in the British-ruled Malaya during World War II.

She was awarded the George Medal by King George VI for her bravery in 1948.

A movie on her life titled Sybil is currently in the works, with release slated for as early as next year.

If canonised, she will be Malaysia’s very first saint.



