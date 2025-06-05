$!Xpeng G9 2025 edition displayed at Auto Shanghai 2025

Sixty six enhancements and advanced Turing AI driving system

Xpeng displayed the 2025 iteration of its flagship electric SUV, the G9, at the Auto Shanghai 2025, showcasing a total of 66 enhancements over its predecessor. According to Xpeng chairman He Xiaopeng, the updated model is anchored by the introduction of the brand’s next-generation Turing AI intelligent driving system – an innovation that eliminates the need for LiDAR and significantly enhances autonomous driving capabilities. The new G9 retains the foundational design of the current model, continuing with the X Robot Face 3.0 styling language. The SUV measures 4,891 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width, and 1,680 mm in height, while maintaining a wheelbase of 2,998 mm, making it slightly bigger than the Xpeng G6 that we have in our Malaysian market.

Aesthetic updates include new electric suction doors, an automatic tailgate, and updated 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Xpeng will also offer a special “Black Warrior” edition, finished entirely in black, including blacked-out rims, emblems, and fenders, to cater to buyers seeking a more aggressive appearance. The 2025 G9 is equipped with Xpeng’s proprietary Turing AI driving system, which replaces LiDAR with a sensor suite comprising 11 cameras, three millimetre-wave radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. This setup reportedly increases visual perception distance by 125% compared to the previous system, while improving object recognition speed by 40%. Both stationary and moving obstacles can be identified with high precision, marking a leap forward in autonomous functionality. The updated G9 offers both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) variants. The RWD version now delivers 346hp and 465Nm of torque.

The AWD model adds a front motor producing 221hp, bringing the total system output to 567hp and 695Nm of torque. Both configurations are powered by a newly developed 5C AI battery system, an 800V high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) platform, and the S5 liquid-cooled supercharging system for rapid charging performance. Battery options include 79 kWh and 93.1 kWh packs, offering China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC) ranges of 625km, 680km, and up to 725km. These figures represent modest improvements over the 2024 G9, which had claimed ranges of 570km, 650km, and 702km, respectively.

Suspension updates feature a front double-wishbone layout and a rear five-link configuration, designed to enhance both handling and ride comfort. The vehicle also supports nine driving modes, tailored to varying road conditions and driver preferences. Inside, the G9 continues to offer a high-tech and luxurious cabin experience. Buyers can choose from new interior colour schemes such as Morning Glory Brown, Elegant Grey, and a fresh Moon Shadow Coffee finish. The familiar three-screen layout remains, consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster flanked by dual 14.96-inch infotainment displays.