Road to Orang Asli villages cut off by landslides now partially open

GUA MUSANG: The route connecting four Orang Asli villages in Pos Hendrop has now partially opened after rubble and debris from yesterday’s landslide incident were cleared.

The Kelantan and Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) said, however, that only one lane is open for the residents to travel to Gua Musang town to carry out daily affairs.

“JAKOA received reports from villagers and also some local news portals about the landslide incident along the route.

“As the road is registered under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS), and is under the purview of the Lojing sub-district and land office, JAKOA has contacted the district officer’s assistant, and he stated that the debris and rubble have been cleared.

“However, only half of the rubble and debris could be cleared first due to the fear of another landslide,” it said in a statement today.

It also said that the Lojing sub-district and land office had said that the cleanup was a temporary measure, and further action will be taken immediately for the convenience and safety of the affected Orang Asli population.

“JAKOA will continue to provide assistance from the social and welfare aspects, using the allocation channelled by the government,” it said.

Yesterday, more than 20 Orang Asli families of the Temiar tribe, in four villages - Kampung Hanir, Kampung Gere, Kampung Perlug and Kampung Tuel - in Pos Hendrop, were reportedly stranded following a landslide incident, which cut off road links to the settlements. -Bernama