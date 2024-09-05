52 Foreigners nabbed in raids on two Johor Bahru Factories

JOHOR BAHRU: The Immigration Department arrested 52 foreigners and two locals in raids on an aluminium factory and a bakery in Iskandar Puteri here yesterday.

Johor Immigration acting director Mohd Faizal Shamsudin said the raids under Op Mahir were conducted at about 11 am following public complaints about foreigners working without valid permits and travel documents.

“Those rounded up at the aluminium factory comprised 10 Pakistan men, nine Bangladeshi men, four male China nationals and three Myanmar men, aged between 20 and 46.

“A 43-year-old local woman, the factory manager, was also picked up,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Faizal said 23 Myanmar nationals including nine women, two Pakistani men and a Nepali man, aged 21 to 42, were nabbed at the bakery.

He said a 36-year-old local man, who is a director of the company, was also arrested.

The foreigners are believed to have committed offences under Section 6 (1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.