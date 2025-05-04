KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has expressed regret over the actions of a political influencer who circulated a misleading viral video claiming that the national anthem, Negaraku, was not sung in the national language at a school in Perak.

In a statement today, MOE clarified that the song sung by the schoolchildren was not Negaraku as alleged, but ‘Allah Lanjutkan Usia Sultan’, the state anthem of Perak.

“This song symbolises loyalty, affection and respect for the Sultan of Perak and the traditions of the Perak Sultanate.

“The video also clearly shows that the students and all attendees sang Allah Lanjutkan Usia Sultan in Malay, following the correct lyrics,“ the statement said.

MOE advised the public not to be swayed by malicious allegations intended to incite discord and undermine national harmony.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media, including TikTok, showing a song being sung in a school, with claims that it was performed in Chinese.