Abang Johari: 121.41-hectare plot of land in sungai plan identified for housing project

BINTULU: A piece of land covering 121.41 hectares in the Sungai Plan area of Bintulu has been earmarked for a housing project development, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said approval has been given to use the land for this purpose during the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) board meeting today.

He said local residents have the option to purchase units within the housing project, while other sections will be allocated for industrial workers, specifically targeting foreign workers.

Once the project is executed, the Sarawak government aims to tackle squatter problems and implement environmental management measures in the Sungai Plan area.

“We have different models including housing owned by companies to accommodate their workers, similar to the systematic housing of foreign workers seen in Singapore. Another aspect involves homes available for purchase by local residents, equipped with infrastructure, recreational amenities and solid waste management systems.”

Abang Johari said this during the launch of the Sungai Plan Restoration Programme, which is a joint effort involving Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, the Natural Resources and Environment Board and BDA.

Earlier, he witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding among the three parties.

In addition, he expressed the state government’s readiness to collaborate with Petronas if the company seeks to construct housing for its employees, extending this cooperation to other companies operating in Bintulu.

He stressed the importance of creating a master plan for development in the expansive area.

Abang Johari also shared his intention to expand the city of Bintulu towards the Sebauh and Tatau areas, utilising the vast land to provide more homes for the people.

He said when there is less demand for land or less competition for available land, the prices of properties are likely to decrease, making them more affordable for buyers. -Bernama