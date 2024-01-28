Al-Sultan Abdullah: Institution of Yang di-Pertuan Agong must be preserved, protected

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said today that the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong must continue to be preserved and protected.

His Majesty said that should the institution deviate from its function, the government would become weak and the country would be in a mess.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was the last bastion that would ensure people’s wellbeing and the country’s sovereignty.

“So protect the institution to the best of your ability. Preserve its dignity and never besmirch it with lies and deceit,” he said at the State Banquet held in conjunction with the completion of his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, here yesterday.

Also gracing the event was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Cabinet Ministers were also present.

Al-Sultan Abdullah completes his five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30.

Recalling moments from his reign, Al-Sultan Abdullah said he was blessed to have been granted good health to rule the country with four prime ministers.

“Insya-Allah, if there are no other obstacles or more “other moves” in the next two days, I will complete my reign with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It never crossed my mind that I would have to undertake the duty of appointing three prime ministers and to guide the country out of uncertainty,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said while adding that he always held on to the principle of parliamentary democracy at all times.

His Majesty also cautioned that changing things based solely on political agendas would never benefit any party.

“We do not make changes, just for the sake of making them. Changing the prime minister every year doesn’t guarantee anything.

“It’s the people who will suffer, the economy will decline and eventually the country will become unstable,” His Majesty said. -Bernama