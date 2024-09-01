Aminuddin; PADU allows state govt to plan more accurate budget

SEREMBAN: The implementation of the Central Database Hub (PADU) will enable the Negeri Sembilan state government to obtain information and plan a more accurate state budget, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said.

He therefore urged everyone in the state to register with PADU either online or by visiting the counters at the Digital Economy Centres ((PEDi) or at the Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) to obtain assistance and explanations from Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) personnel in person.

“I hope PADU will make it easier for the state government to deliver aid to citizens in the state. Everyone in the state should sign up on PADU, don’t feel worried or that it’s too difficult, as there is still a lot of time till March,” he told reporters here today.

State DOSM director Mohd Sawal Shakimon meanwhile shared that 42,614 people in the state successfully registered for PADU as of yesterday (Jan 8).

“We are spreading the word about PADU to the public with the cooperation of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), as well as posts on our Facebook, TikTok and X social media,” he told Bernama, adding that flying squads were mobilised at PEDis and UTCs and expanded to strategic state government facilities to ensure people signed up for PADU.

DOSM is also conducting joint programmes with the state social welfare department and the Negeri Sembilan Zakat Board to cater to those with mobility and accessibility issues.

“We will also open mobile counters at hotspot areas with the assistance of local authorities, health offices, information offices, MP and assemblymen’s service centres as well as community centres,” he added. -Bernama