SHAH ALAM: A man was recently caught by Road Transport Department (JPJ) for driving a luxury car with a road tax that expired seven years ago.

According to Sinar Harian, the 59-year-old who was driving his BMW X6 was stopped by JPJ officers during an operation codenamed Op Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) 2024 at around 11.30am.

Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan said that the car not only had an expired road tax but did not possess a valid insurance.

“The man gave the excuse that he did not renew his road tax because he only used the car for short distances.

“He also admitted that he did not transfer the vehicle’s ownership after purchasing it.”

The BMW X6 was subsequently seized by JPJ officials under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act and taken to Shah Alam JPJ.

“If convicted, a fine not exceeding RM1,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, or both, may be imposed,“ said Azrin.

