Call for mandatory health checks for elderly drivers

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has called on the government to impose a mandatory medical examination on senior citizens aged 65 and above who wish to renew their

driving licences.

Miros chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon said the examination is important to

promote road safety and accurately evaluate

their fitness to drive.

He said while the recorded instances of dangerous driving involving senior citizens currently stand at between 10 and 40 cases from 2021 to 2023, it remains crucial for

senior citizens to undergo such examinations.

“Implementing such measures is imperative to ensure the safety of

older drivers apart from playing a pivotal role

in safeguarding the well-being of

other road users.”

Wong said ensuring road safety for elderly drivers involves navigating a mix of physical, cognitive and technological challenges.

He said age-related factors such as diminished vision, slower reaction times and medical conditions can compromise driving ability, adding that these issues can be

solved by regular health assessments,

attending driver education programmes

and incorporating adaptive technologies

in vehicles.

“Striking a balance between maintaining mobility and ensuring safety calls for

a comprehensive approach that

includes individual health management and community-based initiatives that promote alternative transport options.”

While some may argue for driving tests during re-evaluation for elderly drivers, Wong said it is essential to recognise that senior citizens have typically mastered routine manoeuvres through years of experience.

He said the focus of retesting should pivot towards health checkups rather than redundant driving examinations.

“Regular health assessments are crucial

as they provide an understanding of an individual’s fitness to drive, considering factors such as cognitive abilities, vision and overall physical health.

“Prioritising health evaluations over repetitive driving tests ensures a targeted and effective approach to assessing the safety and capabilities of elderly drivers, and facilitates informed decisions about their continued ability to responsibly navigate the roads.”

Wong said the introduction of a driving retest for senior citizens should be carefully considered because it presents difficulties for those who could be alone or do not have access to other forms of transport.

“If such retests were to be enforced, failing it could leave certain individuals without

the means to access essential services or maintain their independence.

“Therefore, any retesting strategy should be approached with a balance that ensures road safety while taking into account the potential consequences for those who rely

on personal transport.”

Ong Tiok Kong, 75, who lives alone, acknowledged the potential benefits of a driving retest to enhance road safety among older drivers. However, he contends that

its implementation could present challenges.

He said such measures, while

well intentioned, might disrupt the lives

of seniors who live alone and rely on

personal mobility.

“If a driving retest is implemented, the government should explore offering incentives for those who do not pass it.

A service should also be launched to provide affordable transport for elderly individuals who may no longer be allowed

to drive.”

Ong said such an incentive could transform into a subsidised service for senior citizens and ensure mobility for them without compromising their financial well-being.

“The recommendation reflects a proactive approach that focuses on road safety and considers the practical needs and challenges faced by elderly drivers,” he said.