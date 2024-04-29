China publishes list of intelligent cars compliant with data security requirements, Tesla included

BEIJING: A Chinese industrial association has published a list of 76 models of intelligent connected vehicles that meet the country’s auto data security requirements, including those from BYD and Tesla, reported Xinhua.

The list was released after security tests jointly conducted by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China. Models from Li Auto, Lotus, and Hozon New Energy Automobile.

In tests starting in November 2023, cars were assessed to see if they met four compliance requirements -- the anonymisation of facial and other information from outside the car, the default non-collection of in-car data, the in-car data processing, and the conspicuous notification of personal information processing.

The tests were carried out according to related laws and standards, and the carmakers submitted their models voluntarily, according to the association.

The association said the test aims to help regulate auto data processing, protect the rights of car users, and build a sound environment for auto data security and the industry. - Bernama, Xinhua