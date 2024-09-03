Civil servants told not to be defensive, accept criticisms with open minds - Perak MB

IPOH: Government officers in Perak do not need to be defensive but to accept complaints from the public with an open mind, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

He said the complaints are feedback that plays a role in further improving the quality of service in the respective government departments.

“Complaints, no matter how unpleasant, should be accepted with an open mind, and also as feedback (for civil servants) to further improve the level of service.

“As heads of departments or senior officers in their respective departments, you are mentors to your subordinate officers,“ he said at the Perak Land Administration Appreciation Night at Galasa Caldwell here last night.

The event was also attended by State Legal Adviser Datuk Azmir Shah Zainal Abidin and State Land and Mines (PTG) Director Datuk Fariz Mohamad Hanip.

Saarani said bureaucracy should also be reduced because it weakens competitiveness and affects public service.

“To ensure that every business we carry out runs smoothly, there has to be an efficient, accurate and fast delivery system,“ he said.

In another development, he said the state government is considering giving special Administrative Incentives to PTG employees for a revenue collection of RM1.21 billion last year.

“Hopefully this will fuel their spirit to continue to serve sincerely and honestly; efficient and tenacious; as well as with prudence and integrity towards creating an excellent land administration,“ he said. - Bernama