DOSM set up counters at 14 PEDi in Perlis to facilitate PADU registration

KANGAR: The Perlis Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has set up counters at 14 Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) in the state to facilitate registration and the process of updating information in the Central Database Hub (PADU) system.

Perlis DOSM director Hamka Ismail said good internet access at PEDi ensures smooth website accessibility for the people, especially those in rural areas, enabling them to register with the PADU system without any problems.

“We have a team that will operate counters at PEDi, that will be open according to a set schedule. We have also set up counters at the Wisma Persekutuan building in Perlis and the State DOSM office,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Hamka said the 14 PEDi are Tambun Tulang PEDi; Pokok Jawi PEDi; Kampung Surau PEDi; Beseri PEDi; Batas Lintang PEDi; Felda Chuping PEDi; Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Bintong PEDi; Rancangan Perumahan Awam (RPA) Arau PEDi; PPR Seri Sena PEDi; Padang Pauh PEDi; Padang Besar Selatan PEDi; Felda Rimba Mas PEDi; Kampung Pauh PEDi and Felda Mata Ayer PEDi.

He added that a team will be deployed on a regular basis to selected locations including public areas and government offices, to ensure residents in the state do not miss out on registering and updating information in the PADU system.

Hamka said that as of 9 am yesterday, 3,723 residents in Perlis, aged 18 and above, had completed the updating of their information in the PADU system.

“Alhamdulillah, so far, no major complaints have been received from people in Perlis when updating their personal information in the PADU system.

“However, the Perlis DOSM is consistently enhancing the service to ensure a seamless updating process by resolving concerns such as accessibility and user e-KYC (electronic Know-Your-Customer) verification failures,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tambun Tulang PEDi manager Nor Hidayah Razali noted an encouraging response from local residents, specifically those aged 35 and above, who visited the centre to register and update their information in the PADU system.

“The response was positive, with over 50 residents in the area registering for PADU after the launch. On the following day, a significant increase in registrations was observed, notably among individuals aged 35 and older,” she told Bernama.

According to Nor Hidayah, the Tambun Tulang PEDi had a PADU registration session according to a predetermined schedule to ensure seamless access for nearby residents while preventing potential congestion.

“At this early stage, our target is to get residents of Taman Cempaka Putih to register and update their information in the PADU system and the subsequent phases will extend to those living in the nearby villages,” she said. -Bernama