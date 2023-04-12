Exco: 215 5G sites built in Pahang

KUANTAN: A total of 215 sites have been completed by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) for the deployment of the 5G network in Pahang as of Sept 30.

State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said that 146 more sites are being built and are expected to be completed in stages.

“The service providers currently providing 5G access to users in Pahang are CelcomDigi, Maxis, UMobile, YTL (YES), Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Yoodo,” he said at the state assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

He was responding to a question from Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji (PH-Tras) regarding DNB’s assurance to ensure that 5G technology can bring substantial benefits to the state.

Fadzli said Kuantan has the most number of sites with 132, followed by Bentong (21), Pekan (19), Temerloh (17) and Rompin (15). Cameron Highlands, Maran and Raub each have three sites, while Lipis and Bera have one each.

Meanwhile, he said there are currently 111 Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) in Pahang that provide various training and entrepreneurial programmes to assist small-scale entrepreneurs in starting and expanding businesses by marketing products online. -Bernama