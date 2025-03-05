PETALING JAYA: Ties between Malaysia and Kosovo took a major leap yesterday with the opening of Kosovo’s first embassy in Kuala Lumpur, an event Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described as “a significant milestone” in bilateral relations.

Anwar said the move marked a new era of cooperation and engagement between the two nations.

The embassy, officially launched at 6pm yesterday, is expected to strengthen strategic partnerships across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, education, culture and tourism.

“This will certainly facilitate greater collaboration across various sectors and of course includes the halal industry.

“Malaysia’s halal certification is internationally recognised, and will not only ease the export of our products but also support Kosovo in promoting its own exports to Muslim-majority markets,” said Anwar at a joint media conference with Kosovo President Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu.

The president said having the embassy in Malaysia marked a new chapter built on shared values and deep trust.

Osmani also praised Malaysia’s visa waiver for Kosovars as a gesture of friendship and vowed closer ties in cybersecurity, counterterrorism and disaster response.

“Our gratitude will never fade,” she said, highlighting plans to deepen university partnerships and cultural exchanges.

Osmani is in Malaysia for a four-day visit. She arrived on Thursday and was accorded a formal welcome ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya yesterday.

Anwar also hosted an official luncheon in her honour at the Seri Perdana Complex.

He stressed the importance of boosting economic ties between the two nations, adding that Kosovo’s connections with the European Union could open doors for broader cooperation.

“We can tap into Kosovo’s strengths and its strong ties with the EU. I look forward to deeper engagements beyond just technical cooperation under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme.

“Please be assured, President, we do not see this as a routine diplomatic move. Malaysia is a true friend, and we are fully committed to this relationship.”

The leaders discussed a range of international issues, particularly those involving sovereignty, human rights and peace.

“We had candid conversations about global issues. Both our nations believe deeply in the principles of independence, the protection of human rights and respect for human dignity,” said Anwar.

He said shared concerns include the situation in Palestine and broader efforts towards global peace.

He added that Malaysia admires the resilience of the Kosovan people following the hardships of the 1990s.

“Malaysians, as many of you know, followed closely the events in Bosnia and Herzegovina and in Kosovo. When Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was prime minister, he took an early and courageous step in recognising the independent Republic of Kosovo.”

Malaysia was among the first countries to do so after Kosovo declared independence in 2008. Diplomatic relations were formally established on March 18, 2011, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Osmani thanked Malaysia for its unwavering support during Kosovo’s toughest times in 1999 and its early recognition of independence in 2008, calling the country “more than a friend – a true partner.”

In 2024, total bilateral trade reached RM28.55 million, with Malaysian exports amounting to RM25.92 million and imports RM2.63 million. Key exports include palm oil, electrical and electronic products and manufactured goods, while imports mainly comprised raw materials and semi-precious stones.