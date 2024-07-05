Faisal Halim has suffered fourth-degree burns, speech and movement affected - FAS Deputy President

KUALA LUMPUR: The national football team’s sensational winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, has been confirmed to have suffered fourth-degree burns after undergoing the first surgery following an acid attack incident at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

This was confirmed by the deputy president of the Football Association of Selangor (FAS), Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar, who said Faisal Halim’s movements and speech had been affected by the unfortunate incident.

He said the key player of the Red Giants’ squad would undergo at least two more surgeries after this.

“After the first surgery, the specialist doctors found that it was not second-degree burns but fourth-degree burns. Based on the assessment, Faisal will undergo at least two more surgeries as determined by the doctors. Currently, he is still in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), being closely monitored by the specialists.

“What I can say (about Faisal’s condition) is his movement and speech are affected because of the (acid’s) effect on his face (namely) his cheeks, nose and mouth. The left side of his body and arm are severely affected, which affects his movement,“ he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Shahril also said that Faisal Halim, who is affectionately known as “Mickey” among fans, would be under close observation at the hospital for at least 10 days.

“Then he may undergo follow-up treatment in the hospital for two to three weeks. For the recovery process, it depends, but I think he will be out for a minimum of five or six months,“ said Shahril, who is also a member of the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) Executive Committee.

Yesterday, the local football arena was shocked by the incident involving a national player being injured after he was believed to have been attacked with acid at a shopping centre, and was reported to have suffered second-degree burns.

This is the second unfortunate incident to befall a national player, after Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid suffered injuries to his head and legs from being attacked by two robbers at his residence in Kuala Terengganu last Thursday.