Chelsea sign Dutch defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax for £37m

CHELSEA have secured the signing of Dutch defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax in a deal reportedly worth £37 million. The 19-year-old, capped six times by the Netherlands, has signed a seven-year contract with the Premier League club.

Hato becomes Chelsea’s eighth summer signing as manager Enzo Maresca bolsters his squad ahead of the new Premier League and Champions League campaigns. The versatile defender, capable of playing centrally or at left-back, expressed his excitement about the move.

“I’m very excited, I’m so happy to be here,“ said Hato. “I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that so I’m very happy.”

The teenager joined Ajax’s academy from Sparta Rotterdam in 2018 and made his professional debut at 16. He scored four goals in 111 appearances for the Dutch giants and earned his first international cap against Gibraltar in 2023.

Chelsea, who begin their Premier League season against Crystal Palace on August 17, have also signed Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Mamadou Sarr, Dario Essugo, Estevao Willian, and Kendry Paez this summer. - AFP