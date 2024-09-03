Floods, landslides kill 3 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra

JAKARTA: Severe flooding and landslides in the Padang Pariaman district, West Sumatra, caused by a relentless rainfall since Thursday night, have resulted in three fatalities.

According to the National Board of Disaster Management (BNPB), one person died in the floods and two others were buried by the landslides on Friday.

BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said 3,000 residents across 15 sub-districts and 32 settlements were affected, with 800 houses submerged up to three metres in floodwaters, forcing some of them to find shelter elsewhere.

The disaster caused significant damage, including the destruction of three bridges, roads, five public facilities, and nearly 10 hectares of agricultural land, he said in a statement.

Emergency efforts are ongoing, including mud clean-up operations, and the establishment of public kitchens. Health officials are setting up health posts to provide medical help to affected residents.

The Meteorology agency, BMKG, has issued early warnings for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in different regions, including Payakumbuh and Bukittinggi today, and Padang Pariaman on Sunday. - Bernama