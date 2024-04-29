Free ferry rides for 300,000 targeted to visit Northern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme

GEORGE TOWN: Free ferry services will make it a breeze for visitors travelling to the Northern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme which will be held at Sungai Nibong Pesta site in Penang for three days starting this Friday.

Penang Deputy State Secretary (Management) Abdul Kahar Abdullah said the free ferry service runs from Sultan Abdul Halim jetty in Butterworth to Raja Tun Uda jetty on the island.

“A free shuttle bus will be provided from the jetty to the Sungai Nibong Pesta site. Free buses are also provided to visitors from the parking lot at Universiti Sains Malaysia and Queensbay Mall.

“We know that the Pesta site is a relatively dense area, so visitors are encouraged to use public transport. Police have plans to overcome traffic congestion,” he said during an interview on Mutiara FM radio today.

He said the free bus transport will operate from 10 am to 10 pm for the three days concerned.

Abdul Kahar also announced that the programme which also offers the services of 196 ministries and government agencies through 32 stalls, is expected to draw a crowd of 200,000 to 300,000 visitors because it involves the three states of Penang, Kedah and Perlis.

In addition, he said a police payment counter will give up to 50 per cent in discount for traffic summonses, a career fair offering more than 1,582 job opportunities, lucky draws, 66 local entrepreneurship sales, while a MADANI sales of essential items like rice and chicken will also be available.

Abdul Kahar said the programme is also suitable for all age-groups because various activities are offered according to age categories of visitors, including children.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will close the programme on May 5, while attending the 2024 MADANI Aidilfitri celebration.

The North Zone MADANI Rakyat programme will focus on agendas related to people’s well-being, unity, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and integrated public transport.

Also in focus are agriculture and food security; the career fair; guide to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education as well as artificial intelligence (AI), in addition to various services provided by federal and state government directly to the people.

The Northern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme is organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) with the strategic cooperation of the Ministry of Transport and the Penang government, covering the states of Penang, Kedah and Perlis.