Kayak athlete seriously injured after being hit by suspected drunk driver

JOHOR BAHRU: Kayak athlete Siti Nurul Masyitah Md Elias was seriously injured after being hit by a car driven by a man believed to be drunk in Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) heading towards Southkey here on Saturday.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat when contacted confirmed the incident and said a statement will be issued soon.

Meanwhile, Mechanical Engineering Department Student Association of the Ibrahim Sultan Polytechnic said that Siti Nurul Masyitah, 22, who is a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (Manufacturing) student, was now being treated at the Columbia Hospital.

“Please pray for her recovery,“ it said in a Facebook post today.

It said that Siti Nurul Masyitah often commutes from the polytechnic to her home to care for her mother who has spinal problems due to an accident, while her father needs dialysis treatment.

She was part of the national traditional boat team which grabbed bronze at the 2023 SEA Games.

The video recording that went viral on social media showed the accident involving the athlete who was riding a motorcycle and the driver of a car.