Authorities deport three foreigners with suspected links to Shalom Avitan

PETALING JAYA: The authorities have deported three foreigners who were initially suspected to have tied with Israeli citizen Shalom Avitan back to their country of origin.

According to Berita Harian, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the deportation process for the trio commenced after they were handed to the Immigration Department for the immigrant transfer process.

“The three men were deported to the United States, Turkiye and Georgia, on Monday and yesterday (Tuesday).

“The three suspects along with seven locals were released on May 10 under police bail,” he told the Malay daily after officiating the monthly meeting at the Kuala Police police contingent headquarters, here.

Rusdi reiterated that the seven local suspects can be rearrested should any new evidence emerge in the course of police investigations.

On April 19, Rusdi had confirmed 10 of the 18 individuals allegedly linked to the case were initially detained in relation to Avitan’s cse.

From the 10, three including the main suspect Avitan and a local couple were charged in court while five others were released.

ALSO READ:

Israeli man with six guns arrested in KL

Couple pleads not guilty to supplying firearms to Israeli man