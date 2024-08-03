Gov’t to terminate services of agencies handling visa applications for Bangladeshi workers - Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has decided to terminate the services of the agencies that handle Malaysian visa applications for Bangladeshi foreign workers, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said applications by employers could now be made through the Immigration Department’s MYVISA system using an active ID and a user manual that would be provided by the government.

“Employers are responsible for expediting the entry process of foreign workers based on the approved quota (related to the Labour Recalibration Programme 2.0).

“At the Immigration Department, visa or eVisa applications can be processed in one to two days by the employers themselves,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He also called on employers to take advantage of the system to make the visa application process more efficient and quick.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin urged the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Human Rights Watch (HRW), to present evidence of incidents of abuse and death involving children and women at Immigration depots in the country.

“This is to enable us to open the investigation papers as soon as possible. With complete information, I myself will not delay (to investigate) and we at KDN take the matter seriously,“ he said.

He also expressed willingness to hold a meeting with NGOs to discuss the matter.

HRW in a report claimed that more than 1,400 children were detained with some separated from their families or were alone.

In another development, Saifuddin said his ministry would work with the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) regarding the teachings of ‘The Ahmadi Religion of Light and Peace’.

He said this cooperation was to thoroughly review the teachings to see if there were any threats to public safety and peace.

“I will work with Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)),“ said Saifuddin, adding that no police report regarding the matter had been received.

Yesterday, the media reported Mohd Na’im confirming that the teachings were against Islamic law. - Bernama