KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made a contribution to ease the cost of treatment of a two-year-old child, Ayyash Waseem Mohd Fuad, who has been suffering from heart problems since birth.

The contribution was presented by the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi to the child’s father, Mohd Fuad Abd Malek, during a visit to the family home at Indera Mahkota 2, Kuantan, Pahang.

Sharing the matter on Facebook today, Ahmad Farhan said the donation was a sign of concern for the tests the family was going through.

“Hopefully, this small assistance can ease their burden, and may this child continue to be strong against the health tests she is facing,“ he said in a post that was also shared by the Prime Minister.

Ahmad Farhan said Mohd Fuad cultivated kantan flowers to cover the cost of Ayyash Waseem’s treatment which could reach up to RM600 per month, in addition to the needs of his two other children who are still in school.

“I also understand that Ayyash had recently undergone a surgery procedure involving her heart. InsyaAllah, another surgery is scheduled when this child will be five years old,“ he said.