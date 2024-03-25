Hot weather: Electricity bill calculated based on usage, not property value - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the increase in power usage due to the current hot weather conditions, the electricity charges are still based on users’ monthly consumption and not on the property value, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

He said that currently, global fuel prices remain high, resulting in an increase in electricity generation costs that are then passed on to all consumers in the peninsula via the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) mechanism.

“Despite this, the government has allocated an electricity subsidy totalling RM1.064 billion for the January to June 2024 period, benefiting about 8.1 million domestic consumers using 1500 kWh or less of electricity monthly, so that they are not subject to any surcharge during the period,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said this when winding up the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address at the Dewan Negara today.

Earlier in the debate session, Senator Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya suggested that Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) consider offering a rebate of 15 to 20 per cent on the total electricity bills incurred from January to March this year, in light of the ongoing hot weather conditions in the country.

Fadillah said that his ministry is implementing the RM40 Electricity Bill Rebate Programme for hardcore poor household heads identified in the e-Kasih System with an allocation of RM55 million. -Bernama