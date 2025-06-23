Sabah FC sign national forward Fergus Tierney for new season

SABAH FC have secured the services of talented 22-year-old national forward Fergus Tierney, who joins the Super League side after completing his loan spell with Thai League 2 club Nakhon Pathom United.

Tierney, who has earned six caps and scored one goal for Malaysia’s national team Harimau Malaya, previously played for Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT). He is expected to strengthen Sabah FC’s attacking options for the 2025/2026 Malaysia League season.

“We’re delighted to welcome Fergus to our family. His experience in Thai football and with JDT, combined with his national team exposure, makes him a valuable addition to our squad,“ the club said on their official Facebook page today.

Tierney was born in Glasgow, Scotland but holds a Malaysian passport because he was raised in Malaysia, and also played 12 times with Malaysia’s Under-23 squad, bagging three goals.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC also shared their current 2025/2026 season squad list. Several Harimau Malaya squad members have been retained, including striker Darren Lok, midfielder Stuart Wilkin, defenders Dominic Tan and Daniel Ting, and veteran goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat.

The squad’s new foreign signings include New Zealand national team defender Dane Ingham, Australian midfielder Dean Pelekanos, and Bosnian forward Ajdin Mujagic, while Spanish midfielder Miguel Cifuentes remains with the club.

However, last season’s team captain Park Tae-soo, a South Korean defender known affectionately as “Karim” by the fans, has been released by the Rhinos.