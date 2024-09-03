Indonesians in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to recast their votes on March 10

KUALA LUMPUR: The Indonesian General Election’s (Pemilu 2024) re-voting process for the entire Kuala Lumpur area will be held on March 10 at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here, according to a post on the Indonesian embassy’s Facebook (FB) page.

According to a poster included inside the post, the re-voting process will start from 8am and end at 6pm local time.

The poster stated that the process will involve 22 polling stations and 120 mobile ballot boxes.

“The embassy of the Republic of Indonesia has received an official notification from Central Jakarta General Election Commission (KPU) regarding the 2024 Election Rerun Poll in Kuala Lumpur.

“The embassy in Kuala Lumpur is not the organiser of the 2024 election. The organiser is the KPU and Bawaslu (General Election Supervisory Body),“ according to the embassy on FB.

Meanwhile, the KPU, in a post on its FB page, quoted the statement of its head, Hasyim Asy’ari, as saying that Bawaslu has proposed the re-voting process to be carried out in Kuala Lumpur.

Indonesian media reports state that the re-voting will involve 62,217 registered voters consisting of 42,372 individuals who will vote at the WTC and 19,845 individuals through the mobile ballot boxes in 120 locations.

The re-voting was carried out after Indonesian police found election violations involving data manipulation and forgery carried out by seven Kuala Lumpur Foreign Election Committee members. - Bernama