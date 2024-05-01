$!Jaecoo J7 Closer To Launch: What We Know About It So Far

JAECOO, a brand under Chery, has just shown us its premium urban off-road SUV, the J7. The brand is making its mark in the fiercely competitive automotive market with its “Born Global” philosophy, emphasising its commitment to global performance and standards.
The J7 has dimensions of 4,500mm in length, 1,865mm in width, and 1,680mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,672mm, making it slightly smaller than the third-generation Range Rover Sport. It also features 19-inch Aurora-inspired aluminium alloy wheels
Promoted as an outstanding urban off-road SUV in the premium category, the J7 boasts a ground clearance of 200 mm, an approach angle of 21 degrees, a departure angle of 29 degrees and a wading depth capability of 600mm. For those prioritising practicality, the J7 offers a generous boot space measuring 412 litres, a maximum towing capacity of 1,300kg, and a roof load capacity of 75kg
The available features encompass LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen measuring 14.8 inches, wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, a hands-free powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, rear air-conditioning vents, a powered driver’s seat, front seats with heating and ventilation. The transmission shifter has an avant-garde fighter-inspired design. It also has a safety provision of up to 10 airbags, and an extensive array of advanced driver assistance systems such as:
AEB: Automatic Emergency Braking
FCW: Front Collision Warning
LDW: Lane Departure Warning
LDP: Lane Departure Prevention
ELK: Emergency Lane Keeping
IES: Intelligent Evasion System
CSA: Curve Speed Assistance
DAI: Departure Ahead Inform
ACC: Adaptive Cruise Control
IHC: Intelligent Headlamp Control
TJA: Traffic Jam Assist
540° Panoramic Camera
Parking Assistance
RCW: Rear Collision Warning
RCTA: Rear Cross Traffic Alert
RCTB: Rear Cross Traffic Braking
BSD: Blind Spot Detection
LCA: Lane Changing Assistance
DOW: Door Opening Warning
The heart of the J7 is a 1.6-litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine with 194hp and 290Nm of torque. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and an intelligent 4WD system, the J7 achieves a 0-100km/h acceleration in eight seconds. According to WLTP ratings, the fuel consumption stands at 7.48 litres per 100km.
More information such as pricing and packages will be available soon during the official launch in the first-half of 2024.