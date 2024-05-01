$!Jaecoo J7 Closer To Launch: What We Know About It So Far

JAECOO, a brand under Chery, has just shown us its premium urban off-road SUV, the J7. The brand is making its mark in the fiercely competitive automotive market with its “Born Global” philosophy, emphasising its commitment to global performance and standards. The J7 has dimensions of 4,500mm in length, 1,865mm in width, and 1,680mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,672mm, making it slightly smaller than the third-generation Range Rover Sport. It also features 19-inch Aurora-inspired aluminium alloy wheels

Promoted as an outstanding urban off-road SUV in the premium category, the J7 boasts a ground clearance of 200 mm, an approach angle of 21 degrees, a departure angle of 29 degrees and a wading depth capability of 600mm. For those prioritising practicality, the J7 offers a generous boot space measuring 412 litres, a maximum towing capacity of 1,300kg, and a roof load capacity of 75kg The available features encompass LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen measuring 14.8 inches, wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, a hands-free powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, rear air-conditioning vents, a powered driver’s seat, front seats with heating and ventilation. The transmission shifter has an avant-garde fighter-inspired design. It also has a safety provision of up to 10 airbags, and an extensive array of advanced driver assistance systems such as: AEB: Automatic Emergency Braking FCW: Front Collision Warning LDW: Lane Departure Warning LDP: Lane Departure Prevention ELK: Emergency Lane Keeping IES: Intelligent Evasion System CSA: Curve Speed Assistance DAI: Departure Ahead Inform ACC: Adaptive Cruise Control IHC: Intelligent Headlamp Control TJA: Traffic Jam Assist 540° Panoramic Camera Parking Assistance RCW: Rear Collision Warning RCTA: Rear Cross Traffic Alert RCTB: Rear Cross Traffic Braking BSD: Blind Spot Detection LCA: Lane Changing Assistance DOW: Door Opening Warning