KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) contingent has arrived in Myanmar’s Sagaing district to commence a humanitarian mission and assist in search and rescue (SAR) operations for earthquake victims.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said the Malaysian Humanitarian Aid Mission (MAS-01) team reached the area after a nearly 24-hour journey with police assistance and escort.

“Upon arrival at the operational site, the team established a Base of Operations (BoO) to facilitate the aid mission.

“The contingent commander also held a meeting with the Local Emergency Management Authorities (LEMA), represented by district officer U Myaw Swar Maung Soe,” according to a NADMA statement on its Facebook page today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that 50 SMART personnel and officers departed for Naypyidaw, Myanmar, aboard two A400M aircraft belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) for the humanitarian mission and SAR operations.

The first aircraft landed at 11.36 am yesterday, followed by the second at 2.00 pm, carrying NADMA personnel and SAR equipment. The entire team then travelled approximately eight hours by land to reach the operation site.

The contingent, led by PgKB I Mohamad Hafiezul Abdul Halim, comprises 16 representatives from the Malaysian Armed Forces, 13 from the Royal Malaysia Police and 21 from the Fire and Rescue Department.

Last Friday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, severely affecting Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Sagaing and Naypyidaw. The tremor also impacted neighbouring Thailand.

The death toll in Myanmar has reached nearly 2,000, with thousands injured and hundreds still missing.