Jealousy believed to be motive for murder of woman who was stabbed multiple times

SHAH ALAM: Jealousy is believed to be the motive for the murder of a woman who was stabbed multiple times in an incident at Taman Chi Liung, Klang, two days ago said Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi (pix).

Sasikala Devi said based on initial investigations by the police, it was revealed that the 44-year-old suspect and the victim were lovers.

“It is believed that a quarrel had started between the couple while having lunch at a restaurant before the suspect stabbed the woman near their car.

“So far, we have recorded statements from two witnesses but the investigations will continue,” she told reporters at the Selangor Police Heaquarters, here today.

Reports in the media yesterday said a woman died after being stabbed multiple times by a man at Jalan Bayu Tinggi 5, Taman Chi Liung, Klang on Dec 18.

Klang Selatan police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said police received a report about the incident at 2.17pm from a woman who claimed that a man had stabbed a woman and later took the victim away in a car.

The suspect had later injured himself by stabbing or cutting himself with the same knife before police arrived at the scene at 4.20pm to detain him.

Cha added that the suspect would be remanded for seven days (until Dec 25) and investigations carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, Sasikala Devi said Selangor police recorded 17,211 drug cases involving 20,986 arrests while RM136,233,674 worth of items were seized from January to November this year. -Bernama