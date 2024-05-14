$!Katrina Ee selected for elite Driver Development Programme

Katrina Ee from Malaysia and Hong Kong is one of six girls chosen for the prestigious Programme

Rising female race driver Katrina Ee has been selected to be part of More than Equal’s inaugural 2024 Driver Development Programme cohort. The 14-year-old from Malaysia and Hong Kong is one of six girls chosen from across the globe for the prestigious Programme which aims to identify and nurture high-potential top female racing talent.

More than Equal is a non-profit initiative co-founded by former F1 driver, David Coulthard, whose overall goal is to help find and develop the first female F1 World Champion. “We are pleased and proud to kick off a new era for young female drivers in motorsport with the launch of the More than Equal Driver Development Programme. “This group of talented young drivers will now be part of a programme which has been designed with their age and their gender in mind, with specialist coaches supporting their journey and helping to maximise their potential. This is a hugely exciting moment,” the More than Equal co-founder said. The Programme will give Ee the opportunity to work alongside world-class performance coaches in her bid to move up the motorsport ladder. Headed by Cycling Stalwart Tom Stanton, former Head of Performance at British Cycling, who will use his Olympic experience to nurture and maximise the true potential of Ee and 5 other young female talents. Also featured are driver coaches Sarah Moore and Jordan King, as well as Hintsa Performance and Smedley Group, to lead a first-of-its-kind, data-led development plan for each individual driver. This will lay the foundation in the 14-year-old’s growth as a racing driver as she will be exposed to rigorous training regimens such as technical and tactical coaching, and physical and personal development. More than Equal takes pride in their usage of data and research as a means to close the performance gap for females in racing, as well as their thorough selection process for the elite Driver Development Programme. Being the only Asian inducted in the Programme, this shines a light on Ee’s young talent, and gives a projection in her future as an up-and-coming race driver.