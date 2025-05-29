Shoppers need only spend RM1,500 across two receipts at specialty stores to participate, rolling a giant dice on an interactive board to uncover prizes ranging from Purple Tickets worth RM50 to the coveted Golden Ticket worth RM10,000.

The mall’s most exciting campaign to date offers one lucky shopper the chance to win RM10,000 in shopping e-vouchers every single day.

Suria KLCC leads the charge with its sixth edition of the Golden Ticket campaign from May 9 to 25, transforming its Centre Court into a life-sized neon playground inspired by the classic snakes and ladders game.

MALAYSIA’s premier shopping destinations are rolling out their most ambitious prize draw campaign yet, with Suria KLCC, Alamanda Shopping Centre, and Mesra Mall collectively offering RM500,000 worth of cash vouchers through their signature Golden Ticket campaigns running throughout May.

“The Golden Ticket campaign has become a much-anticipated annual tradition among loyal customers. This year’s lucky draw is truly next level — we’ve doubled the excitement, making sure that everyone who joins leaves with a smile,“ said Francis Tan, Executive Director and CEO of Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd.

Winners of the top two prize tiers will be celebrated with flashing neon lights, celebratory music, and featured on the Wall of Winners, complete with photo opportunities using oversized ticket cutouts. The campaign extends digitally through Suria KLCC’s social media platforms, offering additional cash prizes for online participants.

Alamanda Shopping Centre in Putrajaya brings back its beloved Golden Ticket campaign for the fifth consecutive year from May 23 to June 8, responding to popular demand.

The Centre Court transforms into a whimsical forest setting with animated snakes, flowers, and ladders. With a lower entry threshold of RM500 spent across two receipts, shoppers can win e-vouchers worth up to RM1,000, with 50 prizes available daily ensuring every participant leaves as a winner.

Meanwhile, Mesra Mall in Terengganu runs its campaign from 9 to 25 May, requiring just RM300 in purchases across two receipts. The East Coast mall offers 51 daily prizes, including Golden Tickets worth RM1,000, Silver Tickets worth RM500, and Blue Tickets worth RM30. All three malls feature daily carryovers for unclaimed tickets, increasing excitement and odds as campaigns progress.

The campaigns blend nostalgia with modern retail excitement, featuring interactive gaming elements, photo opportunities, and additional attractions like arcade photobooths, claw machines, and weekend treats including candy floss and neon glow sticks.

With millions of shoppers visiting these destinations annually, the Golden Ticket campaigns represent one of Malaysia’s largest coordinated retail prize draws, reinforcing the malls’ positions as premier shopping and entertainment destinations while rewarding customer loyalty on an unprecedented scale.