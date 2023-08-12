Kedah Govt takes serious view of illegal premises fire in Bukit Selambau

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government takes a serious view of the fire that occurred at three Bukit Selambau premises involved in the collection and processing of scheduled discarded materials in Sungai Petani last Sunday.

State Industry and Investment, Higher Education, Science and Technology, and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah said appropriate action will be taken after the Fire and Rescue Department and Department of Environment (DOE) have completed their investigations.

“The state government will also study the necessary measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents at industrial premises.

“We will also review steps to eradicate premises that are operating illegally in the state,“ he said in a statement here today.

Three warehouses storing scrap copper wires and metal were destroyed in the blaze in Bukit Selambau.

The operations to put out the fire were finally completed last night, with no casualties reported.

The Kedah DOE, in an earlier statement, said the premises, which had been operating illegally, have been sealed. –Bernama