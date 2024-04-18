KKB by-election: Candidate will be deemed representing Unity Gov’t - Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election machinery coordination co-chairman for the unity coalition, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (pix), says its candidate would be deemed to represent the Unity Government rather than any particular party per se.

Zambry, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general, said the candidate was still being identified.

“Anyone who enters a contest will of course do so with the desire to win. So we will put together a good campaign, and have good programmes to convince the people, to bring a good political mission, which is the ‘politics of moderation’ from the MADANI Government,“ he said.

Zambry said this during a press conference after attending the launch of the ‘Artificial Intelligence Sandbox 2024’ pilot programme between the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) and NVIDIA at Taman MRANTI, Bukit Jalil here, today.

Yesterday, the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council Meeting held at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, named Zambry and DAP national organising secretary Steven Sim as the co-chairmen for coordinating the campaign for the unity coalition in the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election.

The Kuala Kubu Baharu state constituency by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21.

The Election Commission (EC) has set May 11 as polling day, with nominations to take place on April 27.