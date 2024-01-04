Klopp keen to enjoy title chase in final season

LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp is determined to enjoy the closing stages of the Premier League title race, for all its twists and turns, in what will be his final season at Anfield.

The Reds came back from conceding an early goal against Brighton on Sunday to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

With Manchester City and Arsenal playing out a goalless draw, Liverpool are now two points clear at the top of the table with nine matches left to play.

Liverpool's run-in includes games against Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa – sixth, fifth and fourth respectively.

Klopp’s men and their title rivals could all well drop points between now and the end of the season but the German boss is relishing a tense time in the campaign.

"We have to get through this (and) we decide if we enjoy it or not, pretty much," he said.

"It will be tough and yes, it is sometimes nerve-wracking and the heart rate will be at 180 or 200 or whatever from time to time if you watch it or if you play in it.

"But if we all together enjoy this, then we have a chance. If we don't, we still have a chance, it's just really much more difficult and that's why we try to stay positive in all these moments."

Klopp added: "It is a great situation where the boys brought us in, we are there with two other teams fighting for the biggest prize in English football and we will see how it will end up.

"But I decided I will really try hard to enjoy it."

Liverpool's victory over Brighton owed much to Alexis Mac Allister, who was outstanding against his former club with the Argentina international's pass setting up Salah for the winning goal.

"Macca was incredible – absolutely incredible – but when you have that kind of talent, when you have that kind of character, then you should show it," added Klopp.

"It's Macca, he can do that – so do it. The boys are good, so show it.

"Yes, I am the biggest fan of these boys but I stopped being surprised if they really perform on the highest level because it is just what I want them to do and then when they do it it's fine." – AFP