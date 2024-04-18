LPGA, Chevron elevate and extend major relationship

THE Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Chevron have announced an extension to their partnership to further elevate playing opportunities for the world’s best golfers and invest in the future of the game.

One of the world’s leading integrated energy companies, Chevron will maintain its place as title sponsor of The Chevron Championship, the first major of the LPGA Tour season, through 2029.

The purse for The Chevron Championship will be elevated to US$7.9 million (RM37.8m) in 2024, an increase of US$4.8m (RM22.9m) over the last three years with Chevron’s title sponsorship.

Players who miss the cut will receive US$10,000 (RM47,833), up from US$5,000 (RM23,917) in 2023, which is currently the highest missed-cut stipend on the LPGA Tour and aims to help athletes cover expenses for the week.

The Chevron Championship, being held this week at The Club at Carlton Woods, brings together 132 of the world’s best golfers. Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States, who has won her last four consecutive starts on the LPGA Tour, headlines the field, along with compatriot and defending champion Lilia Vu.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who has 20 tournament titles and two majors under her belt, could secure her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame with a win at The Chevron Championship.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with the LPGA and continue to help advance the great progress the Tour and the LPGA Foundation are making in this ever-changing environment,” said Mike Wirth, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Chevron. “Partnerships like this one with the LPGA are core to Chevron’s mission of highlighting the human energy we bring to enabling progress.

“Beyond expanding opportunities for the world’s best golfers, this major championship has allowed us to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion – from early education to sports to careers and beyond. We look forward to many more years of bringing light to talent both inside and outside the ropes.

“Chevron’s extended partnership not only elevates the LPGA but also exemplifies a shared commitment to empowering and inspiring girls and women both on and off the course,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

“From the beginning of our partnership with Chevron and now with this extension, increased purse and enhanced support for athletes, the evolution of The Chevron Championship is a symbol of our collective dedication to advancing women’s sports and driving the game toward equity.

“Together, we look forward to continuing to grow this historic major championship on all levels and shaping an extremely bright future for generations of girls to come. It goes without saying, but we could not be more grateful for our partnership with Chevron.”

The Chevron Championship’s purse increase brings the LPGA Tour’s season-long combined total prize money to US$123.25m (RM590m), up 78.6% since 2019.

In 2021, the LPGA’s five major championships awarded US$23m (RM110) in official money. In 2024, the majors will award at least US$45.4m (RM217.2m), a 97% increase in just three years.

For Chevron, which has had a place in the Houston area for more than 100 years, this

relationship speaks directly to its mission to drive human progress.

Chevron has worked with the LPGA Foundation to contribute more than US$5m (RM23.9m) to community partners over the past two years since assuming title sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, highlighted by The Chevron Challenge, which focuses on areas such as STEM education, diversity and inclusion, and women’s excellence.

When the LPGA Foundation launched its Giving Circle campaign in 2022, Chevron became the first corporate partner at the Founders Circle level, the highest level of giving, and the third member of this level after the USGA and LPGA Tour athletes. Chevron’s investment touches numerous aspects of the LPGA Foundation, including LPGA*USGA Girls Golf and Scholarships. – LPGA Tour