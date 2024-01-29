$!Mini Countryman S ALL4 In JCW Trim Is Ready For All Adventures

IN the challenging terrain of Iceland, where sub-zero temperatures and snow-covered landscapes dominate, the new Mini Countryman S ALL4, especially in the John Cooper Works trim, demonstrates its off-road prowess. Against the backdrop of Iceland’s stunning nature, this crossover model stands out with its visually superior presence, characterised by a bright Chili Red body colour and a glossy black contrasting roof in jet black. Iceland’s rugged terrain, including deep snow-covered routes and icy climbs, serves as the perfect proving ground for the Countryman S ALL4. Equipped with the ALL4 all-wheel-drive system, this crossover tackles challenging road and weather conditions with ease. The electronic control system ensures precise distribution of drive power between the front and rear wheels, providing optimal traction.

Its slightly increased track width and extended wheelbase contribute to enhanced driving dynamics and increased comfort. The adaptable chassis allows for different adjustments based on the surface and driving environment. The car strikes a balance between comfort and performance, making it ideal for exploring Iceland’s crater-filled landscapes. On well-paved roads and in urban settings, it exhibits agility, thanks to its direct steering and sporty-tuned chassis. Under the hood, the Countryman boasts a potent 2.0-litre twin-power turbo engine that delivers smooth running, increased output of 218hp, and a maximum torque of 360Nm. Adding to its performance is a 48V mild hybrid engine, providing a temporary boost of 18hp in the low-speed range. This combination results in an exhilarating driving experience on Iceland’s expansive and straight roads. In the John Cooper Works trim, the Countryman takes on an individual motorsport look, featuring distinctive diffusers at the front and rear. The bright Chili Red color, contrasting roof, and high-gloss jet black side mirrors create a powerful aesthetic. The Mini LED headlights, with the JCW signature, exhibit a minimalist design with two horizontal stripes as daytime running lights.