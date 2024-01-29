$!Mini Countryman S ALL4 In JCW Trim Is Ready For All Adventures

IN the challenging terrain of Iceland, where sub-zero temperatures and snow-covered landscapes dominate, the new Mini Countryman S ALL4, especially in the John Cooper Works trim, demonstrates its off-road prowess. Against the backdrop of Iceland’s stunning nature, this crossover model stands out with its visually superior presence, characterised by a bright Chili Red body colour and a glossy black contrasting roof in jet black.
Iceland’s rugged terrain, including deep snow-covered routes and icy climbs, serves as the perfect proving ground for the Countryman S ALL4. Equipped with the ALL4 all-wheel-drive system, this crossover tackles challenging road and weather conditions with ease. The electronic control system ensures precise distribution of drive power between the front and rear wheels, providing optimal traction.
Its slightly increased track width and extended wheelbase contribute to enhanced driving dynamics and increased comfort. The adaptable chassis allows for different adjustments based on the surface and driving environment. The car strikes a balance between comfort and performance, making it ideal for exploring Iceland’s crater-filled landscapes. On well-paved roads and in urban settings, it exhibits agility, thanks to its direct steering and sporty-tuned chassis.
Under the hood, the Countryman boasts a potent 2.0-litre twin-power turbo engine that delivers smooth running, increased output of 218hp, and a maximum torque of 360Nm. Adding to its performance is a 48V mild hybrid engine, providing a temporary boost of 18hp in the low-speed range. This combination results in an exhilarating driving experience on Iceland’s expansive and straight roads.
In the John Cooper Works trim, the Countryman takes on an individual motorsport look, featuring distinctive diffusers at the front and rear. The bright Chili Red color, contrasting roof, and high-gloss jet black side mirrors create a powerful aesthetic. The Mini LED headlights, with the JCW signature, exhibit a minimalist design with two horizontal stripes as daytime running lights.
Inside, it offers comfortable seating for up to five passengers. The rear seats provide individual adjustments in six positions, offering flexibility for either additional legroom or increased cargo space. The panoramic glass roof enhances the bright atmosphere inside. In the JCW trim, synthetic leather seats with red contrasting stitching contribute to a sporty yet comfortable interior.
The crossover’s interior design extends to the dashboard and door trims, maintaining a consistent black and red color scheme. With a 450-litre trunk capacity, expandable to 1,450 litres when the rear seat is folded, it ensures practicality for various cargo needs.
On multi-lane roads, the Countryman introduces Driving Assistant Plus, allowing for partially automated Level 2 driving. The system permits the driver to take hands off the steering wheel up to a speed of 60km/h, provided they remain attentive to traffic conditions.
In the challenging and diverse landscapes of Iceland, the Mini Countryman S ALL4 JCW combines style, performance, and off-road capabilities, making it a compelling choice for adventurers seeking a unique driving experience.