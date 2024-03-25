MOT: Digitalisation drive to enhance passenger handling in KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) through Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is implementing a digitalisation initiative for better passenger handling to address congestion issues at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Deputy Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (pix) said today.

He said the initiative, expected to be fully operational by 2025, includes the installation of self-service kiosks and self-service baggage drop services in stages.

“At the same time, additional staff are to be deployed to assist passengers in using facial recognition systems, EZPaz and EZBagz for check-in and baggage drops to alleviate congestion at check-in counters,” he said during the winding up the motion of thanks for the Royal address for the ministry at Dewan Negara today.

Hasbi also said that to date, the government has allocated RM16.23 million to subsidise flight assistance for festive celebrations and FLYsiswa.

“For this year, the government targets an allocation of RM58 million to support both initiatives,” he said.

Separately, he said restroom facilities at Sabah and Sarawak airports have been identified for improvement to ensure they meet the standards of restrooms at Terminals 1 and 2 of KLIA.

“A total of 29 restrooms at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport have been identified for enhancement, with the first phase involving five sets of restrooms currently undergoing repairs and expected to be completed by September.

“The enhancement project is expected to be fully completed by the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Meanwhile, 13 sets of restrooms at Kuching International Airport have been identified for upgrading and refurbishment, with contractors appointed,” he said.

He said the project is set to commence in the third quarter of this year and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025,“ he said. -Bernama