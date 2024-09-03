Nga leaves it to police to investigate threatening notes

MANJUNG: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has left it to the police to investigate the threatening notes scattered in front of his parents’ home in Ayer Tawar yesterday.

Nga said a police report had been lodged and he hoped for a thorough investigation to prevent similar incidents from happening to other leaders.

Admitting to being shocked by the incident, Nga expressed his concern and regret, especially involving the safety of his family members.

“I am worried because this (threats) seems to have become like a culture, previously there was the case of the suspected arson attack at Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham’s house.

“This time the threat is against my parents, it is indeed worrying for me especially since my father is 86 years old and unable to walk if any untoward incident were to occur,“ he said here yesterday after attending the Wisma Demokrasi Fundraising Dinner nearby.

On March 7, Kor Ming’s 76-year-old mother, who is also a retiree, lodged the report at the Manjung District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 10.15 am after finding dozens of threatening notes scattered in front of her house.

Nga said that while there may be differing opinions on policies or political ideas, the differences should not go beyond the bounds of decency and affect the safety of family members.

“I had a meeting this morning with Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail regarding the matter and he said that further action will be taken.

“What is most important is that our country has principles, including the rule of law which should be upheld, and not to act on whims,“ he said. - Bernama