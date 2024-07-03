Noraini: NGOs, corporate bodies need to help underprivileged ahead of Ramadan, Aidilfitri

SEREMBAN: The Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Ministry is calling on more parties including non-governmental organisations (NGO), and the corporate and private sectors to take the opportunity to help the underprivileged group ahead of this Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said that the ministry was also ready to cooperate in providing data and information to the target groups involved to facilitate the aid distribution process and thus be able to ease their burden.

“Every Ramadan there are many volunteers, NGOs and corporate bodies via their social corporate responsibility (CSR) programmes who donate, and we welcome and encourage more people to come forward to help those in need,“ she told reporters after launching the ‘Happening Raya Campaign’ at a supermarket here today.

“Furthermore in the current situation, all parties must work towards reaching out to them (underprivileged) as this is not only the government’s responsibility, but everyone needs to play their respective roles.”

She said this effort is also a platform to unite and strengthen ties among members of the public.

According to her, the ministry always welcomes all efforts made by corporate and private companies to empower community institutions in their business operations.

Noraini said the ministry, through the Social Welfare Department (JKM), also always tries to give attention to target groups, and recently it identified the less fortunate individuals and families to be given help for their Aidilfitri preparations. - Bernama