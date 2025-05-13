MOT to set up special task force to probe FRU truck crash

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry (MoT) will set up a special task force to investigate the fatal accident involving Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel in Teluk Intan today.

Its minister, Anthony Loke, said the task force will comprise experts and independent members who will examine the incident and recommend safety improvements.

“The task force will be set up very soon,” he told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet Committee Meeting on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion (JK-MKKJR) here today.

Nine FRU personnel from the Unit 5 base in Ipoh were killed in the crash, which occurred at 8.50 am along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam while the convoy was returning from duty in conjunction with the Chitirai Pournami celebration.

Eight victims died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital.