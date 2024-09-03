PLUS taking proactive measures to ensure smooth operation of highways, toll plazas during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) is taking several proactive measures to ensure the smooth operation of highways and toll plazas, especially during the peak hour in Ramadan.

The measures include ensuring all entrance and exit lanes at the toll plazas are fully operational, in addition to providing mobile toll payment reader aids and support aids at its toll plazas, said PLUS in a statement today.

It said all maintenance work at the toll plaza would be carried out only until 4:30 pm to avoid any disruption to the flow of traffic.

“PLUS will also increase the number of front-line staff at the toll plaza as well as assign a technical assistance team to be on standby,“ it said.

PLUS will also ensure all public facilities in the rest and treatment (R&R) area are fully operational to accommodate the high demand during peak hours for the breaking of fast during Ramadan.

It advised highway users to ensure that their Touch ‘n Go card or e-Wallet (for those using RFID) always has sufficient balance before starting their journey to avoid any inconvenience and facilitate the journey of other users when passing through the toll plaza.

According to PLUS, based on the data and traffic movement patterns during last Ramadan, the peak hour is between 5 pm and 6 pm on every working day, when the number of vehicles will be at its highest.

As such, it recommends all highway users to plan their journey and avoid moving during peak hours for more comfort.

Highway users are also encouraged to download the PLUS Application to make it easier for them to plan their journey and get the latest traffic information on the highway.

Alternatively, users can also follow the latest traffic reports through the X @PLUSTrafik Application, PUTRI Chatbot, the country’s main radio channels as well as electronic signage (VMS) at selected locations.

Highway users can also contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 to get help in case of emergency, in addition to using the Waze or Google Maps App to get a better travel plan. - Bernama