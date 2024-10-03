PM Anwar to engage in Ramadan-related events in Germany

BERLIN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will join more than 5.5 million Muslims in Germany to mark the beginning of the auspicious month of Ramadan that falls on Monday, March 11.

Anwar, who is expected to arrive here at 10pm Sunday (5am Monday Malaysian time) to begin his maiden visit as premier to Germany and the European Union, will be also involved in several Ramadan-related events.

According to local media, there are about 5.5 million Muslims residing in Germany, representing 6.6 percent of the country’s population and stand as the second-largest religious group in the country.

Malaysian Ambassador to Germany, Datin Paduka Dr Adina Kamarudin said on Tuesday, the prime minister will hold a session with the Malaysian diaspora in Germany and break fast with them.

She said about 1,800 Malaysians residing in the country are registered with the embassy, as well 1060 students studying here.

After the breaking of fast and Maghrib prayers, Anwar will join the congregation at the Sehitlik Mosque for Isyak and Tarawih prayers.

Dr Adina said the premier will then engage with the Muslim community.

During his stay in Berlin, Anwar will also hold a bilateral meeting with his German counterpart, Chancellor Olaf Scholz beside paying a courtesy call on President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

After several engagements with captain of industries, Anwar will visit Hamburg to attend the 101st East Asia Friendship Dinner (Ostasiatisches Liebesmahl) hosted by the German Asia-Pacific Business Association, where he is scheduled to deliver an address.

He will attend Friday prayers at the El Nour Mosque in Hamburg.

During the visit, the premier will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Germany has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner among European Union member countries since 2000, while Malaysia is the largest trading partner for Germany among ASEAN member states.

In 2023, Malaysia’s total trade with Germany increased by 5.9 per cent to RM63.45 billion (US$13.90 billion) as compared to RM59.87 billion (US$13.62 billion) in 2022. - Bernama