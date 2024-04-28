Welfare home manager fined RM4,500, man charged with murdering lorry driver

KULIM: A welfare home manager was fined RM4,500 in default three months in prison by the Magistrate’s Court here today after she pleaded guilty to injuring an elderly person.

The accused, L. Vignesvari, 36, made the plea after the charges were read before Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap.

She was accused of intentionally causing injury to P. Tharmalingan, 69, with a stick at a house in Taman Desa Aman, Sungai Karangan, around 3 pm on April 22.

The charge was framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine or caning or any two of these punishments, upon conviction.

National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer, Suhailah Ahmad, who represented the accused, pleaded for her client to be given a light punishment, on the basis that she is a single mother of a two-year-old and has no income.

However, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) S. Pavitra requested a commensurate punishment, considering public interest and to serve as a deterrent to both the accused and the community.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a man was charged with killing a lorry driver on Feb 25.

The accused, R. Uvarajan, 29, was charged with murdering M. Sharma Naidu, 28, in front of a car wash and coffee shop in Taman Damai, Padang Serai, by stabbing the victim multiple times.

No plea was recorded, however, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and shall also be liable to not less than 12 strokes of the cane.

DPP Pavitra appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Netaji Rayer.

Magistrate Jamaliah set July 17 for case mention.