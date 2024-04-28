Six-party consultative meeting in Riyadh discusses developments in Gaza

Riyadh: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud chaired the ministerial consultative meeting of the six-party Arab Committee in Riyadh on Saturday that discussed the developments of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

The meeting was attended by Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi; Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry; Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein Al-Sheikh; Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash; and Minister of State at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the ministers emphasized the necessity of ending the war on the Gaza Strip and reaching an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, ensuring the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The ministers also called for the lifting of all restrictions hindering the entry of humanitarian aid into the strip. Moreover, they expressed their support for all efforts aimed at the international recognition of an independent Palestinian state, achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

They also emphasised the importance of irreversible steps towards implementing the two-state solution and recognising the State of Palestine within the borders of June 4, 1967, with its capital in East Al-Quds (Jerusalem), in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

They stressed that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory and firmly rejected any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land or any military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

The ministers warned against the ongoing illegal Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, which undermine the two-state solution.

These actions include settlement expansion, land confiscation, military operations against Palestinians, settler attacks, and the restriction of worship freedom for Muslims and Christians, they said. - Bernama, SPA