PM visits Siemens Energy in Berlin

BERLIN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) kicked off his visit to Germany by visiting Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies.

Upon arrival at Siemens Energy headquarters in Huttenstrasse here, Anwar was received by Siemens Energy executive board member, Vinod Philip.

Also accompanying the prime minister were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Germany Datin Paduka Dr Adina Kamarudin.

Located in 90 countries with about 90,000 employees, Siemens Energy operates across the whole energy landscape - from conventional to renewable power and grid technology. It is also involved in storage and electrifying complex industrial processes. The plant here, which has around 3,400 workers, is involved in the assembling of gas turbines as well as electrolysis hydrogen production systems.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, and his entourage were taken on a tour of the sprawling facility and a discussion with senior officials.

Last year, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and Siemens Energy signed a memorandum of understanding to initiate green hydrogen advancements.

The partnership aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of TNB’s thermal power plants, utilising green hydrogen produced from renewable energy (RE) resources. -Bernama