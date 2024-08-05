Police complete probe into honking incident during burial of navy commander killed in air crash

GEORGE TOWN: The police have completed the investigation paper into an incident that occurred during the burial of Royal Malaysian Navy commander, Muhammad Firdaus Ramli at Sungai Nibong Jamek Mosque on April 24, which went viral on social media.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the investigation paper, under Section 427 of the Penal Code, has been sent to the state Criminal Investigation Department’s legal division for assessment before further action.

“The investigation has been completed and as of yesterday, we received a police report from the driver, a local man, 46, and five other police reports from the public regarding the incident,” he told reporters after attending the Penang police contingent Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here tonight, which was also attended by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and his wife, Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Noor, Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, and Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin.

A video depicting a car being driven by a man mobbed by people after he allegedly honked during Muhammad Firdaus’ burial went viral on April 24, and the police later confirmed a report from the driver claiming that his car was hit by a motorcycle while he was driving on the road in front of the mosque at around 7.45 pm that day.

Muhammad Firdaus, 44, was among the 10 armed forces personnel killed in a mid-air collision between two helicopters at the Royal Malaysian Navy base in Lumut, Perak on April 23.