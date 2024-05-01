QuantumScape’s Solid-State Battery Exceeds Expectations in Volkswagen Testing

QUANTUMSCAPE, a leading developer of solid-state batteries, has achieved significant success in recent testing conducted by Volkswagen’s PowerCo labs. The prototype of QuantumScape’s solid-state battery underwent an impressive 1,000 charging cycles, retaining over 95% of its initial energy capacity. This outstanding performance is equivalent to an electric vehicle covering more than 482,803km without experiencing any noticeable degradation in range.

The solid-state battery technology developed by QuantumScape is considered revolutionary due to its potential to offer longer ranges, shorter charging times, and enhanced safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. The company’s target for the prototype was 800 cycles with 80% energy retention, and the actual results have far surpassed this goal.

The rigorous testing carried out by Volkswagen’s PowerCo labs is a crucial step in validating the performance potential of QuantumScape’s solid-state lithium metal batteries. The prototype cell used in the tests has the same number of layers and follows the same proprietary cell format as QuantumScape’s first production-intent battery cell, known as the QSE-5.

Frank Blome, CEO of PowerCo, expressed enthusiasm about the promising results, stating, “These are very encouraging results that impressively underpin the potential of the solid-state cell. The final result of this development could be a battery cell that enables long ranges, can be charged super-quickly, and practically does not age.”

While the road to commercialising solid-state batteries is still underway, QuantumScape and Volkswagen are collaborating closely to expedite the process. Volkswagen, an early supporter of QuantumScape, had initially targeted large-scale production of solid-state batteries by 2025. However, the companies are now working towards having “higher-volume B samples” ready for testing by the next year. The success of QuantumScape’s solid-state battery prototype brings optimism for the future of electric vehicles, promising a new era of improved performance, efficiency, and safety.